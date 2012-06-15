Meatball problems!

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese was arrested on June 10 for public intoxication, and based on her mugshot, the incident was clearly nothing to smile over.

While making her rounds on the Seaside Heights boardwalk (where she and her seven housemates are filming the latest season of their rambunctious MTV reality show) police officers noticed Cortese looking "a little intoxicated" -- even gesturing oddly at cars passing by.

"Nothing major, but we can't put up with it," police chief Tommy Boyd told NBC 4 New York.

After being booked by Seaside Heights police and served with a summons and released, with no bail required, the 25-year-old was seen being escorted out of jail by her parents later that afternoon.

Meanwhile, Cortese's housemates Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Pauly Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who were involved in a "massive bar brawl" on June 8.

A source told Us Weekly of the ordeal: "These drunk guys saw the cameras and started taunting the girls. Then, they started bothering Ronnie, Vinny [Guadagnino], The Sitch, and Pauly."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese's Mugshot