Jessica Stroup debuted a brand new 'do at the Ted premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater in L.A. June 21.

Wearing an Amen dress, Jimmy Choo heels and Broken English jewels, the actress, 25, looked like a knockout on the red carpet at the AXE-sponsored event. "I'm growing my hair out now," Stroup told Us Weekly. "This is the longest it's been in three years!"

PHOTOS: Beverly Hills, 90210 stars, then and now

Stroup famously lopped off her locks for her role on The CW's 90210 in 2009. Her favorite style was featured in "season 2, but then I got too excited and kept cutting it shorter and shorter."

PHOTOS: Whoa! See which celebs have chopped off their locks

The actress has "less than a month left" before production begins on Season 5 of the nighttime soap. When the series signed off this spring, Stroup's character had decided to have a baby with her gay BFF Teddy Montgomery (Trevor Donovan, 33).

VIDEO: Jessica Stroup's 90210 costar tells Us waht to expect next season

"When Adrianna [Jessica Lowndes, 23] was pregnant the first season I put on her pregnancy belly and it was really uncomfortable!" Stroup told Us. "It's not something I want to do. But we don't know what she's gonna do! I've heard storylines about her go in a totally different direction. It's 90210! Anything can happen!"

Ted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, is in theaters June 29.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Jessica Stroup With Long Hair!