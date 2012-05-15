New honker for "Hunger Games"' Peeta!

Josh Hutcherson was recently photographed out and about in Los Angeles with his nose heavily bandaged.

After initially declining to comment on why he went under the knife, the young actor later said it was for a "broken nose"

But Hutcherson, 19, re-emerged -- slightly bruised without the bandage -- on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

In a quick chat with TMZ, the star finally clarified the situation. "Deviated septum," he said. "I was 90 percent blocked in my right nostril."

Hutcherson (whose nose appeared slightly altered) reassured the cameraman that he was "healing up."

With three additional films slated for release this year -- "7 Days in Havana," "The Forger" and "Red Dawn" -- Hutcherson will rejoin Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks and other "Hunger Games" stars when "Catching Fire" begins shooting later this year.

