Just married!

Drew Barrymore kissed her new husband Will Kopelman as they drove off in a classic Mercedes after their wedding Saturday.

PHOTOS: Drew's love life

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, said "I do" at Barrymore's Montecito, Calif. estate. Barrymore wore a Chanel white coat over her custom Chanel wedding gown and had her hair pinned up with gardenias. (Art consultant Kopelman's father, Arie Kopelman, is the former CEO of Chanel).

The 37-year-old pregnant star looked very much in love and rested her head on her husband's shoulder as they drove off into the night.

PHOTOS: Drew's wild style

A source tells Us Weekly the garden style wedding ceremony began at 6:30pm and was performed Kopelman's rabbi. "They're using special hand dyed fabrics that they've both agreed upon," a source said. "She was really excited about making this part of the wedding as special as possible!" A source tells Us at the end of the 45 minute ceremony -- which included a reading of E.E. Cummings poem "I Carry Your Heart With Me" -- Kopelman broke glass and everyone said "Mazel Tov."

Guests -- including Cameron Diaz, pregnant Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth, Scarlett Johansson, Steven Speilberg, Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen -- were greeted with hors d'oeuvres of lobster rolls from Lucques following the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Drew's stylish 'do's

A source tells Us the newlyweds shared their first dance to "Nobody's Gonna Love You" by Band of Horses, and The Spazmatics, an '80's cover band, performed hits the rest of the night.

Barrymore and Kopelman drove away at 2am to spent their wedding night at San Ysidro Ranch.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Just Married Drew Barrymore!