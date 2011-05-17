Wonder what Katie Holmes looks like in a bikini?

Keep on wondering. The actress, 32, hit a hotel pool in Miami with daughter Suri, 5, on Monday.

Frolicking with her little girl, Tom Cruise's wife wore a turquoise one-piece swimsuit that showed off her back. Holmes kept her head dry with sunglasses and a floppy white hat.

Little Suri is definitely a fan of splash time. To celebrate her fifth birthday last month, she invited gal pals to her family's Beverly Hills mansion.

"I kind of like to girl it up!" Holmes explained. "This is my favorite day of the year. [Suri] wants a pinata and her girlfriends to come over [to go] swimming."

