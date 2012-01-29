30 Rock girl's rock!

Katrina Bowden announced her engagement to boyfriend Ben Jorgensen on Sunday's red carpet at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards in Los Angeles. But the 30 Rock actress, 23, didn't need to say a word -- because the ring on her finger said it all.

Clad in a strapless champagne gown with a floral beaded tulle overlay by Amsale, Stuart Weitzman heels and a Judith Leiber handbag, Bowden's most notable accessory was her engagement ring from Jorgensen.

"He proposed and showed me the ring. I was so shocked that I just said, 'Oh my God!' and I hugged him and he said to me, 'So is that a yes?'" Bowden recalled of the proposal, which went down inside a suite at the Four Seasons. "He picked it out all by himself."

Bowden and Jorgensen both grew up together in New Jersey and embarked on a romance two years ago.

