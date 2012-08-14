Kim Kardashian makes being bad look oh so good.

In an upcoming episode of Lifetime's scripted series Drop Dead Diva, Kardashian's character -- relationship expert Nikki LePree -- spends time behind bars. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Kardashian, 31, ends up in the clink because Stacy Pakery (April Bowlby) has too many parking tickets.

During Kardashian's most recent appearance on Drop Dead Diva, her character swindled Stacy's savings and skipped town. According to series regular Brooke Elliott, the E! reality star was a total pro on set.

"She knew her lines; she came very prepared," the actress told Us Weekly in June. "She was very kind and low-maintenance."

Though Kardashian has never done hard time, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian-Odom spent 173 minutes in jail in July 2008. She was released early from her 30-day DUI sentence due to overcrowding.

