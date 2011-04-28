That's some mighty big bling!

Hills alum Kristin Cavallari debuted her impressive engagement ring after completing a two-hour workout in L.A. Wednesday. The 24-year-old reality star, who accepted NFL player Jay Cutler's proposal over the Easter weekend, "is so excited and completely blind-sided," a source recently told Us Weekly.

According to another insider, the couple, who began dating in August 2010 after being set up by Giuliana Rancic, are a match made in heaven.

"They've only been dating eight months, but by month two, she knew he was The One," the source says.

What makes Cavallari's relationship with the 27-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback so strong?

"Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a gentleman," the reality star told Us on April 22. "He opens up car doors and he did the laundry today, which I thought is pretty cool, so he's a good boy. We're in love!"

