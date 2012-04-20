Lady Gaga has been busy prepping for the Asian leg of her "Born This Way Ball" tour, from planning out her fog machines to getting in shape with spin classes twice a day. And now the pop superstar can check "costumes" off her to-do list.

Giorgio Armani is designing an array of over-the-top looks for Gaga's latest performances, which start April 27 in Seoul.

The outspoken entertainer was recently slammed for making what many called a pro-anorexic statement on Twitter.

"Just killed back to back spin classes. Eating a salad dreaming of a cheeseburger #PopSingersDontEat #IWasBornThisWay," the 26-year-old "Born This Way" singer posted.

Immediately the backlash started rolling in from the Twitter community, accusing the pop star of supporting eating disorders.

Mother Monster has kept surprisingly mum about the backlash she caused in 140 characters or less.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Lady Gaga's Outrageous Wardrobe for New Tour