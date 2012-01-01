See Lady Gaga's Wacky New Year's Eve Performance Getup!
Well, it wasn't a meat dress, but it sure was eye-catching!
Lady Gaga took New York City's Times Square by storm Saturday for New Year's Eve, performing a medley of her hits in another shocking getup.
PHOTOS: Celebs' New Year's resolutions
Belting out "Heavy Metal Lover," "Marry the Night," and "Born This Way," the New York City native, 25, worked the outdoor stage in a large black accessory that resembled a cage.
PHOTOS: Gaga's most outrageous style moments
As her performance progressed, the singer took off her topper to show off her fit figure in a black sequined bodysuit.
Later, Gaga helped NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg lower the New Year's Eve ball wearing a Versace ensemble accessorized by a jeweled mask that covered her entire face.
PHOTOS: Lady Gaga goes public with new man Taylor Kinney
Tell Us: What did you think of Lady Gaga's wacky New Year's Eve look?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 29, 2018 Find out what happened to the cast of 'Even Stevens'