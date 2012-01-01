Well, it wasn't a meat dress, but it sure was eye-catching!

Lady Gaga took New York City's Times Square by storm Saturday for New Year's Eve, performing a medley of her hits in another shocking getup.

Belting out "Heavy Metal Lover," "Marry the Night," and "Born This Way," the New York City native, 25, worked the outdoor stage in a large black accessory that resembled a cage.

As her performance progressed, the singer took off her topper to show off her fit figure in a black sequined bodysuit.

Later, Gaga helped NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg lower the New Year's Eve ball wearing a Versace ensemble accessorized by a jeweled mask that covered her entire face.

