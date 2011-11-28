Baby bump in Brooklyn!

On Monday, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal confirmed to Us Weekly (via her rep) that she's expecting her second child with husband Peter Sarsgaard. That same day, she offered photographic proof, too!

The longtime resident of Brooklyn's chic Boerum Hill neighborhood showed off her growing baby bump on a walk back home with Ramona, 5, her daughter with hubby Sarsgaard.

According to a source, the Crazy Heart actress, 34, is about four months along, and reportedly announced the happy news to friends and family (including little brother Jake Gyllenhaal) at home over the Thanksgiving holiday.

She and Sarsgaard, 40, tied the knot in Italy in 2009 after seven years together.

