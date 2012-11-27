Marcia Cross is a natural beauty!

The actress, best known for her roles on Desperate Housewives and Melrose Place, looked radiant without makeup while exiting the gym in L.A. Nov. 26.

How does the famous redhead maintain her youthful glow?

PHOTOS: Stars without makeup

"I'm religious about removing makeup and wearing sunscreen," the 50-year-old star told Easy Living in March. "Also, any time a new beauty treatment comes out, we all joke on set that we have to try it -- we say we'll do anything as long as it doesn't involve a knife! I never say no to surgery in the future, as I feel like, as I get older, I'm going to face it more."

PHOTOS: Ageless A-listers

Cross -- mom to 5-year-old fraternal twins Eden and Savannah -- added that turning 50 was a "monumental" moment in her life, "but not in terms of beauty."

PHOTOS: The Desperate Housewives cast, then and now

"People spend so much time talking about turning 50 in the sense of turning grey or eyes starting to droop, but what most people fail to talk about is that it means your time is running out. It's about recognizing how precious time is," said the star, married to Tom Mahoney since 2006. "That's why I'm not looking to find another TV series at the moment."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Marcia Cross Without Makeup!