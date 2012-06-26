Even with a baby on the way, Megan Fox still looks like a knockout in a bikini.

On June 24, the pregnant actress, 26, and her husband, Brian Austin Green, 38, celebrated their second wedding anniversary in Kona, Hawaii -- the same spot they tied the knot in 2010. Fox, clad in a Cia. Maritima bikini, proudly showed off her growing baby bump as Green caressed her new curves.

PHOTOS: How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green fell in love

"It's a tradition for them to come back every year and celebrate their anniversary," a source tells Us Weekly of the couple, who stayed at the Four Seasons Resort in Hualalai. "This year they have a baby on board and were excited to share the news with all of the friends on staff they have made there over the last several years."

Though Fox and Green have yet to confirm their baby news publicly, "there's definitely no denying she's pregnant now," a source says of the Friends With Kids actress, who unveiled her bare bump by the resort's pool. The pair stayed at the hotel for four days with Green's son, Kassius, 10, from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, 43.

Given that this is Fox's first pregnancy, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Green has been "super protective of her," the source tells Us. "He's always walking in front or behind her to make sure she is completely looked out for. He really wants to take care of her and make sure she is as happy as can be."

PHOTOS: Megan Fox's body through the years

Fox had long dreamed of starting her own family with Green, whom she met on the set of ABC's Hope and Faith in 2004. "The pregnancy was planned," a pal recently told Us. "She has wanted a baby with Brian for awhile."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Megan Fox's Pregnant Bikini Body!