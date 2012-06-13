Who knew Milo Ventimiglia had such a buff body?

In his new movie, That's My Boy, the shirtless actor, 34, plays an Iraq war veteran who develops a questionable relationship with his sister (Leighton Meester, 26). Ventimiglia frequently shows off his sculpted physique -- and his bare butt! -- in the raunchy comedy, in theaters June 15.

That's My Boy also stars Adam Sandler, 45, Andy Samberg, 33, Ciara, 26, Vanilla Ice, 44, Eva Amurri, 27, Susan Sarandon, 65, James Caan, 72, Will Forte, 41, and Ana Gasteyer, 45. For Ventimiglia -- best known for his role as Peter Petrelli on NBC's Heroes -- working with the star-studded cast was a dream come true.

"It was an interesting thing for me. I was known as 'the actor.' And I'm like, 'Wait, you guys are all actors.' They were like, 'No, we're comedians," Ventimiglia explains. "There was actually a day on set where I realized, 'Wow, I'm the only actor who was not on SNL.' You had Adam, you had Andy, you had Ana, you had Will, and I was like, 'I'm the odd man out. Okay!'"

The actor adds: "It was fun to be able to have that looseness and laughter . . . and just totally go off the deep end and into the far reaches of the barrel of humanity of what we can uncover, discover and find humorous to ourselves. At the ned of the day, if we were making ourselves laugh, then hopefully that will make the people who see the movie laugh even more."

Ventimiglia-- who dated his Heroes costar Hayden Panettiere, 22, from December 2007 to February 2009 -- most recently appeared in the sci-fi thriller The Divide.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Milo Ventimiglia's Sexy, Buff Body!