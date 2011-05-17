Miranda Lambert didn't call in any special favors when the time came to select a dress for her May 14 wedding to Blake Shelton, her beau of five years.

Instead, the 27-year-old "House That Built Me" singer exchanged her vows in the same simple ivory wedding gown her mother had worn more than three decades earlier.

"My parents have been married for 33 years, so this dress is already a good-luck charm," the bride tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now). Keeping with her Southern roots, Lambert paired the gown with custom-made Casadei cowboy boots.

Shelton, 34, choked back tears as Lambert's dad gave her away. "I couldn't get over how beautiful she was," he tells Us.

Lambert turned heads again when she changed into a short, strapless, silk shantung Priscilla of Boston dress for the reception. "I'm married to my best friend!" Lambert told Us after the ceremony. "Looking forward to a lifetime of laughter."

