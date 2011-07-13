The dress is hers!

After a secret quickie wedding last November, singer Monica and former L.A. Laker Shannon Brown wed for a second time July 9.

And this time, the R&B star, 30, and the NBA hunk, 25, pulled out all the stops as they exchanged vows before 340 guests (including Missy Elliott and bridesmaid Ciara) at Vibiana, a church turned event space. Organized by celeb wedding planner Mindy Weiss, the romantic bash featured a 40-piece gospel choir, a blue color scheme and a menu including short ribs, Fatburgers and a lemon horse-and-carriage cake.

Oh, yeah, and that dress! For her walk down the aisle, the "Boy Is Mine" singer donned a custom, haute couture gown by Stephane Rolland--a fitted and corseted Ivory mermaid gazar dress draped with twisting satin organza, featuring a graphic waves train embroidered with crystal falls. She accessorized the stunning creation with $1 million in Joel Rosenberg jewels. (Monica changed into another Rolland dress, this one blue, for the reception.)

The mother to Rodney, 6, and Romelo, 3, her kids from a previous relationship, tells Us, "Other than when my kids were born, it was the best day of my life!"

