The Golden Globes was just a dress rehearsal for Natalie Portman, who walked the biggest Hollywood red carpet since becoming a mom at Sunday's 84th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Last year's Black Swan Best Actress winner arrived in a vintage red chiffon silk Christian Dior Couture gown with velvet polka-dot detail. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and drop earrings from Harry Winston.

The 30-year-old actress has maintained a low profile since she gave birth to son Aleph in June 2011. Little Aleph is the first child for Portman and her fiance Benjamin Millepied, 34.

