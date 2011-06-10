Actors in training?

In a Thursday night appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Neil Patrick Harris showed off some adorable pictures of his 8-month old twins dressed up for the holidays.

PHOTOS: Doting Hollywood dads

"We take one [picture] a month. We're doing a calendar, so that when they're older, we can humiliate them," he joked.

In one pic, Gideon and Harper were shown dressed as leprechauns for St. Patrick's Day. Harris pointed out the babies' decorative green beer. "We go all out," he explained. "We go to Party City and get all the great stuff."

PHOTOS: Celebrity surrogacy

The 37-year-old actor then showed off the twins' Easter photo for the month of April, where both babies wore over-sized bunny ears. "Come on!" he exclaimed. "I just may have to keep them!"

For the month of May, Harris wasn't sure what holiday to celebrate. "We went Cinco de Mayo," he explained, pointing out the faux-mustache and unibrow given to his son and daughter for the photo.

PHOTOS: Stars with twins

Letterman, 64, got a good laugh out of the kids' costumes. "You know that babies are more than party props," he joked.

"Are they?" Harris laughed. "You mean, you don't dress up [your son] Harry in funny outfits?"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly