New Kids on the Block members Donnie Wahlberg, 42, Joey McIntyre, 39, Jordan Knight, 42, Jonathan Knight, 43, and Danny Wood, 43, shared a group shirtless photo showing off their matching mustaches.

"After 3 months cultivating, countless insults, thousands of requests to shave the stache," Wahlberg tweeted with the photo.

The '90s heartthrobs still got "The Right Stuff" and can even grow thick mustaches now! And they proudly flaunted their buff bods for longtime fans.

But Wahlberg did decide to shave his 'stache and captured the moment in a video. "It all comes down to this moment . . . ," he tweeted.

New Kids on the Block recently finished a summer tour with the Backstreet Boys as the supergroup NKOTBSB.

The Backstreet Boys announced this week the whole group will record a fifth album and they'll all perform together on Good Morning America on August 31.

