Not only does Jerseylicious' Olivia Blois Sharpe know how to create a killer smoky eye, but The Gatsby Salon's makeup artist is also a talented hairstylist, as fans will see on the show's fourth season premiere Sunday.

The reality star creates quite a stir among her colleagues when she arrives at work with an over-the-top 'do.

"It's a Styrofoam cone, which I had laying around my apartment," she explains in the clip (above) of the sky-high beehive adorned with a bow and glued-on crystals.

With the Gatsby staff stretched thin, Olivia has to step in and help do hair. Despite praise from owner Gayle, Olivia isn't so sure of her strands skills.

"I'm really slow at doing hair," she says, while complaining that she has a stress-induced headache.

Jerseylicious airs Sunday at 8 p.m, EST on the Style Network

