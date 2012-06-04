Hats off to Patrick Schwarzenegger!

The 18-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver graduated from high school on Friday, and like any young grad who is about to take the next step in life, he's feeling sentimental.

"Just graduated high school!! So crazy. Can't believe this is all over. ?#classof2012?," he tweeted following the ceremony at Brentwood School in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Stars who have earned honorary degrees

"Me and @mariashriver at my graduation yesterday. Been a crazy ride but I'm finally graduated," he added, along with the WhoSay pic above of him and his mom beaming.

PHOTOS: Stars' funny yearbook pics!

Up next for the teen is joining the freshman class at The University of Southern California in the fall. "I'm committed! USC here I come," Schwarzenegger, who also applied to Georgetown, Stamford and Penn, tweeted last month. "Following in my sister's foot steps. Officially a Trojan!"

PHOTOS: Embarrassing celebrity yearbook pictures

In addition to his studies, Patrick is signed with L.A. Models. With the help of his parents, he also founded Project360, which helps raise money for various charities. "My dad helps me a lot with my business side, and my mom and my grandparents [the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver] had a huge influence with the charitable component and the idea of giving back," he told WWD in 2011. "I've learned everything from them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Patrick Schwarzenegger's Graduation Photo with Mom Maria Shriver