See photos of Kevin Federline and Victoria Prince's wedding

K-Fed's wedded bliss! As previously reportedly, Kevin Federline -- formerly Mr. Britney Spears -- married Victoria Prince at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas on Aug. 10. Just-released photos from their wedding give a glimpse into the sweet ceremony.

The former backup dancer, 35, looked slim in a suit and silver, striped tie. Rocking shaggy spiky hair and facial stubble, Federline beamed next to his bride, a former volleyball pro turned special education teacher. The two have been dating since 2008.

Prince, 30, looked beautiful in a strapless, princess-style gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, embellished bodice and elaborate tulle-and-lace skirt, wearing her hair in an updo.

They looked ecstatic leaning in for a kiss after exchanging vows underneath a rose-festooned altar. Also on hand for the happy day? Their daughter, Jordan Kay, nearly 2, who wore her own bridal couture similar to her mom's look for the occasion.

The celebration was a complete surprise for the bride: Federline proposed Aug. 9, during what he said was a work trip to Sin City, and the couple obtained a marriage license that same day. "Victoria really wanted this for a long time, so she's gotta be blown away. She's proven herself with him from day one," a source told Us Weekly.

Not present: Sean, 7, and Jayden, 6, Federline's sons with first wife Britney Spears, whom he divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage. Federline is also dad to Kori, 11, and Kaleb, 9, his kids with ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson.

"It's about time Kevin got over Britney and went on with life," the source added. "Victoria is an awesome girl."

For her part, Spears, 31, has also moved on -- but hasn't walked down the aisle since the Federline divorce. She and beau Jason Trawick called off their engagement this past January after three years together. She's been dating David Lucado since early spring.

