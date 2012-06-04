Even the leader of the free world can't escape the pull of Carly Rae Jepsen's catchy summer jam, "Call Me Maybe."

Using snippets from dozens of President Barack Obama's recent commencement, campaign trail and White House speeches, Fadi Saleh, 19, (aka "Barackdubs" on YouTube) compiled this video of POTUS "singing" along to Jepsen's infectious pop anthem.

Last month, Jepsen, 26, opened up to Us Weekly about her song's massive -- and totally unexpected -- success.

The former Canadian Idol competitor says her tune took on a life of its own when fellow Canadian Justin Bieber tweeted that he was a fan of the single.

"I got a hysterical phone call from my little sister," Jepsen told Us of first hearing about Bieber's message. "I went and checked the [Twitter] account, and sure enough it was his verified account! It was so random and wonderful and I was like, I don't know where this came from, but it's great!"

Though Jepsen's newfound fame has been an adjustment for her, she says she's grateful for every minute of her experience so far. "It's definitely been life-changing," Jepsen shared. "I've been traveling more than I ever would have imagined, but it's fun work, and I wouldn't want to be doing anything else."

