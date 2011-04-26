When Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding winds down on Friday, their lucky VIP guests won't have to pilfer a floral centerpiece or contraband dinner rolls to remember the historic bash.

Instead, William, 28, and Middleton, 29, plan to gift guests at the evening reception with a very special party favor: limited-edition scarves custom-designed by Centex, a posh apparel company based in Ludhiana, India.

PHOTOS: Ten wedding dress suggestions for Kate Middleton

"The idea is to give the royal guests a momento, which they can take back with them. What could be more robust, flexible and versatile than a scarf?” says Vineet Sood, the managing director of Centex, which manufactures high-end scarves (retailing at up to 300 pounds) for luxe companies like Burberry.

PHOTOS: Royal wedding entourage

Made of fine wool, the scarves -- each hand-done -- incorporate England's "Union Jack" flag and animal prints and come in three different color combinations: Red and blue, green and grey and mauve with a brownish tinge.

PHOTOS: Royal wedding hotspots

"It makes for a perfect souvenir!" Snood added.

For more on the Royal Wedding, including rare photos, interviews with family and friends, details on Kate's new life as a princess and a tour of their lavish homes, order a copy of Us Weekly's Will & Kate: The Royal Wedding now.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly