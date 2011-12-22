Merry Christmas from the Gorgas!

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga shares her family's 2011 holiday card exclusively in the new Us Weekly, out now.

In the greeting, Melissa and husband Joe pose in their home with daughter Antonia, 6 (wearing a hooded cape!), suspenders-clad sons Joey, 14 months and Gino, 4.

What's the Bergen County brood's Christmas Eve tradition? "The kids wear Christmas pajamas and we bake cookies for Santa," she tells Us.

Earlier this week, Melissa, 36, tweeted about her pre-holiday preparations. "Christmas shopping today!" she wrote. "The lines are crazy! I have 9 nieces and nephews to buy for! What should I get!?"

(Four of her nieces are Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, her sister-in-law and Housewives costar Teresa Giudice's kids.)

