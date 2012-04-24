Scarlett Johansson plays a badass in The Avengers, and now she's got the body art to prove she's just as tough offscreen.

The actress, 27, has been showing off her new wrist tattoo while promoting her Marvel Comics movie around the globe. Designed to look like a charm bracelet, the words "I Heart NY" are also emblazoned on Johansson's latest ink.

In addition to her new tattoo, the actress has interlinked circles with the initial A drawn on the inside of her right ankle. She also has a colorful sunrise etched into her left arm.

"I've had the tattoo of a sunrise on my arm for a while," Johansson has said of her first design, which she got in 2007. "It makes me happy when I look at it, but the reason I had it done is very personal. Some things have to remain private."

