Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is rocking a little extra bling these days in the form of not one, but two diamond rings.

The "Jersey Shore" star shared an image of her ring finger sporting two diamond bands, as well as her engagement ring. Her husband, Jionni LaValle, also wears a similar band on his finger.

RELATED: All the photos from Snooki's wedding

"Thank you @bandbjewelry for our gorgeous wedding rings. we couldn't be happier!!," she captioned the Instagram photo that showcases her and her husband's rings.

RELATED: How Snooki lost the baby weight

The photo of the bling comes just days after Snooki and her longtime boyfriend tied the knot in a Great Gatsby-inspired wedding in New Jersey.

RELATED: Reality TV jailbirds

Fans of Snooki have almost been able to feel a part of the reality-TV star's wedding via her social media accounts, as she's documented much of the lead-up to the big day on Instagram, Twitter and her blog.