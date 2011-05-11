Easy, breezy, beautiful!

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara is the newest face of CoverGirl cosmetics. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Colombian native announced her news on Twitter: "[I'm] so happy to be the new CoverGirl!"

Vergara is currently shooting her first advertising campaign with the company, which will debut in January 2012. She joins the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Taylor Swift, Queen Latifah, Dania Ramirez and Drew Barrymore.

"I have loved playing with makeup ever since I was a little girl," Vergara said. "And now, I am so honored to join the lineup of extraordinary women that are and have been CoverGirls, and to be a part of a brand that is so committed to helping women look and feel beautiful."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out the latest celebrity eye candy

Learn all about Sofia's movie career on MSN

Find out what your favorite celebs are up to this week

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest bodies

PIC: See Sofia without makeup

PHOTOS: Surprise! I'm a natural blonde