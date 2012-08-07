Looks like "Modern Family" is expanding!

Sofia Vergara was snapped shooting scenes for Season 4 of "Modern Family" at the Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday with unmistakable new curves on her famously voluptuous bod: a baby bump!

In character as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the Colombian actress, 40, sported a teeny, fake baby bump, put on full display thanks to a skimpier-than-usual outfit: a black bra and tight jeans. On the ABC smash sitcom, Vergara's Gloria is married to Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neil) and has a tween son, Manny (Rico Rodriguez) from her first marriage.

As fans of the show know, Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, with Sofia telling stepson Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his partner Cam (Eric Stonestreet) that she's pregnant during a trip to Mexico.

In real life, Vergara is mom to son Manolo, 19, and recently became engaged to on-again, off-again beau Nick Loeb.

During a birthday trip to Mexico last month, entrepreneur Loeb, 36, popped the question with a dazzling diamond engagement ring. Another reason for Vergara to celebrate? She just topped the Forbes list of highest-paid TV stars with earnings of $19 million, thanks to her spot on the series, plus roles in films and lucrative endorsement deals.

