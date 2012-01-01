New year, new bling!

John Legend popped the question to girlfriend of four years Chrissy Teigen over the Christmas holiday, but at Saturday's New Year's Eve festivities in Las Vegas, the supermodel finally had the chance to put her new accessory on display.

Best known for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit pictorials, Teigen, 26, proudly showed off her square cut diamond on the red carpet at Saturday's New Year's bash at Moon Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort.

"He went to Jared," Teigen joked on Twitter Tuesday, referring to the popular jewelry chain store.

Teigen and "Ordinary People" soul singer Legend, 32, got engaged while vacationing in the Maldives.

