Teen Mom makeover!

Jenelle Evans became the most talked-about beach body of early May when she unveiled the results of very recent breast implant surgery on the beach in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday, May 5. Wearing a skimpy, hot pink Victoria's Secret bikini, the 21-year-old single mom modeled her dramatically enhanced bust as she grinned for the cameras.

PHOTOS: Hollywood boob jobs

Hitting the beach back in April 2011, the Teen Mom 2 star's bikini figure was dramatically different as she modeled a white two-piece. Indeed, Evans tweeted she went from a "B" to a "full C."

PHOTOS: How the Teen Mom tots have grown up

But there was definitely some pain with the gain for Evans, whose son Jace is now 2. "I'm not going to lie," she Tweeted Sunday. "My boobs are hurting so bad. I can't stop crying.

According to one source, Evans underwent the surgery to win back ex GaryHead. "He egged her on," one source tells the new Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Jenelle and other celeb mug shots

Tell Us: What do you think of Evans' new look?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' Bikini Bod Before Her Boob Job