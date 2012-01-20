A month after the first movie poster for The Hunger Games was revealed in a 100-piece puzzle game, the film's promo team is giving fans a break this time around and has released the second poster with no scavenger hunt required!

In the new promo set on a fiery background, Jennifer Lawrence, as Katniss Everdeen, sets things ablaze while taking full-on action and aiming a bow and arrow right at onlookers.

The original promo for the young adult trilogy's first film showed Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson facing off in the Capitol arena.

The Hunger Games hits theaters on March 23, 2012.

