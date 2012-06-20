Twi-hards, rejoice!

On Wednesday, Twilight fans all over the world kicked their countdowns to November into high gear thanks to the release of the full trailer for the franchise's final installment: Breaking Dawn--Part 2, which hits theaters late fall.

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), now a vampire, has been given a second chance at life, and she and husband Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) are settling into a happy existence with their daughter Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy). They soon learn that their peaceful life is being threatened after Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene) has a frightening premonition that the vampires' governing body, the Volturi, are coming for Edward, Bella, and their daughter.

The June 20 release of the full trailer coincides with Edward Cullen's 111th birthday; the saga's final chapter arrives in theaters November 16.

Click to watch the trailer and tell Us: Are you looking forward to Breaking Dawn--Part 2?

