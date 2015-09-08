Paula Deen is cooking up some moves for the ballroom!

Season 21 of Dancing With the Stars doesn't premiere until Monday, Sept 14, but the new cast members are already getting dolled up in their glitziest gowns and tightest T-shirts.

The new DWTS gallery photos have arrived, and we are blown away by Deen's royal purple, rhinestone costume. Posed with her dancing partner, Louis Van Amstel, the professional chef almost looks ready to sweep across the ballroom floor in her quest for the mirror ball trophy -- almost.

On the other hand, Bindi Irwin is looking like she's ready to shimmy and shake her way to victory. In fact, Irwin's partner, five-time DWTS champion Derek Hough, is already jumping for joy in their matching light blue costumes.

ET caught up with the dancing duo at their rehearsals last week and we were shocked to learn that there was one obstacle Bindi immediately had to tackle, and it had nothing to do with her moves: She had never put on a pair of high heels before!

"They said, 'We're going to put you in these heels,' and I don't think they realized that I had never worn heels before so I stood up and instantly fell down," she revealed. "Yeah, it was a good start to a great adventure."

We're rooting for Bindi when season 21 of DWTS kicks off on Sept. 14, but she'll be vying for the mirror ball trophy against some formidable competitors.