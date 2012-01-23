CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Actor Jason Segel can add a Hasty Pudding pot award to his career highlights.

Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Monday named Segal its Man of Year.

The student group is the nation's oldest undergraduate drama troupe. It'll host a parade and roast for Segel on Feb. 3.

Segel got his start in the short-lived but critically acclaimed television series "Freaks and Geeks."

He later wrote and starred in the 2008 movie "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," which earned more than $100 million worldwide. And he co-wrote and starred in last year's "The Muppets."

He plays Marshall Eriksen on the CBS comedy "How I Met Your Mother."

Last year, Jay Leno won the Hasty Pudding award, which recognizes outstanding entertainers.

Actress Claire Danes has been named this year's Woman of the Year.