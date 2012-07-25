NEW YORK (AP) -- Jerry Seinfeld is bringing back his live stand-up comedy to New York City — the place he says he learned to be funny.

It will be the first time he'll present full live comedy performances in the city since his 1998 Broadway show, "I'm Telling You for the Last Time."

There will be one performance in each of the five boroughs on Thursday nights in October and November.

Seinfeld says: "I was born in Brooklyn, went to school in Queens and started out as a comedian in Manhattan. I feel like New York City taught me how to be funny."

The first performance is at Manhattan's Beacon Theater on Oct. 4.

Each show will feature Colin Quinn. Seinfeld directed him in the Broadway show "Colin Quinn: Long Story Short."