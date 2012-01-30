Farewell, Ian Abercrombie.

The British actor who appeared on Seinfeld as Elaine's boss, Mr. Pitt, died Thursday at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, his friend Cathy Lind Hayes tells the Los Angeles Times.

Suffering complications of kidney failure and having recently been diagnosed with lymphoma, Abercrombie was 77.

Appearing in seven episodes of Jerry Seinfeld's hit changed his life forever, the actor once recalled. "I have been around as an actor for 40-odd years, and this show knocked me out of the ballpark," he said of his stint.

"I was a pain in the neck. I was a hypochondriac. I was many things, and I just made her life so miserable," Abercrombie told CNN of his demanding character in 1998. "She wouldn't take the salt off my pretzels, you know. She brought me white socks…she did a lot of things for me, but she could never do it right."

Outside of his Seinfeld appearances, the actor took roles in films including Wild Wild West and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and was a series regular on 2002-2003's TV series Birds of Prey.

A founding member of BAFTA, Abercrombie also lent his voice talents to the animated flick Rango and Star Wars: the Clone Wars.

He is survived by his three brothers, Douglas, Donald and Alex.

