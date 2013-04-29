NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2013 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Play: "The Assembled Parties," ''Lucky Guy," ''The Testament of Mary," ''Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."

Best Musical: "Bring It On: The Musical," ''A Christmas Story, The Musical," ''Kinky Boots," ''Matilda The Musical."

Best Book of a Musical: "A Christmas Story, The Musical," ''Kinky Boots," ''Matilda The Musical," ''Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: "A Christmas Story, The Musical," ''Hands on a Hardbody," ''Kinky Boots," ''Matilda The Musical."

Best Revival of a Play: "Golden Boy," ''Orphans," ''The Trip to Bountiful," ''Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

Best Revival of a Musical: "Annie," ''The Mystery of Edwin Drood," ''Pippin," ''Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Tom Hanks, "Lucky Guy"; Nathan Lane, "The Nance"; Tracy Letts, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"; David Hyde Pierce, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike"; Tom Sturridge, "Orphans."

Best Performance by an Actress in Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, "The Other Place"; Amy Morton, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"; Kristine Nielsen, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike"; Holland Taylor, "Ann"; Cicely Tyson, "The Trip to Bountiful."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bertie Carvel, "Matilda The Musical"; Santino Fontana, "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella"; Rob McClure, "Chaplin"; Billy Porter, "Kinky Boots"; Stark Sands, "Kinky Boots."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J. Block, "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"; Carolee Carmello, "Scandalous"; Valisia LeKae, "Motown The Musical"; Patina Miller, "Pippin"; Laura Osnes, "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Danny Burstein, "Golden Boy"; Richard Kind, "The Big Knife"; Billy Magnussen, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike"; Tony Shalhoub, "Golden Boy"; Courtney B. Vance, "Lucky Guy."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Carrie Coon, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"; Shalita Grant, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike"; Judith Ivey, "The Heiress"; Judith Light, "The Assembled Parties"; Condola Rashad, "The Trip to Bountiful."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Charl Brown, "Motown The Musical"; Keith Carradine, "Hands on a Hardbody"; Will Chase, "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"; Gabriel Ebert, "Matilda The Musical"; Terrence Mann, "Pippin."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Annaleigh Ashford, "Kinky Boots"; Victoria Clark, "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella"; Andrea Martin, "Pippin"; Keala Settle, "Hands on a Hardbody"; Lauren Ward, "Matilda The Musical."

