That moment when Selena Gomez knew she had made it big? That would be last year when tabloids began speculating that she was having a secret love affair with one of her best friends, the openly bisexual Cara Delevingne.

"Honestly, I loved it. I didn't mind it," she says. "Especially because they weren't talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful."

She continues, "Honestly, though, [Cara] is incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She's so fun and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn't mind it. I loved it."

In an interview with PrideSource, Selena opened up about her sexuality and her relationship with the gay community, including Cara. In the interview, the singer said she's even questioned her own sexuality at times.

"Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are," she said. "I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it's healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it's important to do that."

In the article, she also praises her good buddy Nick Jonas for his impact on the gay community and pop culture, in general.

"He's incredible, and I think it's amazing," she said. "I've known him for years—we were 14 when we met—so it's crazy, because I actually knew him at a different time in his life. Now, to see him have this amazing perspective on life is awesome. I'm really proud of him."

She continues, "It was kind of incredible for somebody to step out of their zone for a minute. It's really incredible to see what he's done… He clearly has had a love and compassion for everyone, and I think that's great."