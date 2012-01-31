Justin Bieber has rented out movie theaters and even the Los Angeles Staples Center to demonstrate his affection for girlfriend Selena Gomez, but 19-year-old Gomez insists her man isn't always as showy when it comes to their romance.

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena pack on the PDA

In fact, she tells Cosmopolitan's March issue that the couple strive to maintain a low-key relationship.

"I'm just like every 19-year-old girl. If you're in love, you're in love to the fullest, and you just want to go to the movies, hang out, and be as normal as possible," she told the magazine. "I'm fortunate that I've found someone who has that philosophy."

PHOTOS: Celebs with Bieber fever

The Canadian pop star, 17, will soon celebrate his one year anniversary with Gomez, but that doesn't mean their relationship is on the fast-track to marriage just yet.

VIDEO: Aww! Justin gives Selena a kiss

"If the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25," Bieber told Women's Wear Daily in September. "[But] I'm not looking to get married now."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Stranger Than Fiction: Justin Bieber

911: Exhausted Celebrities

Justin and Selena Celebrate One Year of PDA