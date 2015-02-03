Selena Gomez and Zedd are still inseparable
Selena Gomez and Zedd are continuing to make sweet music together -- figuratively and literally.
The duo continued to fuel rumors that they are together after Zedd posted a photo of him and Selena from the recording studio inside his apartment.
"I'm on the left," he jokingly captioned the photo, seemingly knowing that the focus of the photo would be on the "The Heart Wants What It Wants" beauty. The photo was shot by famed house music photographer Rukes.
The rumored couple is allegedly working on a new song together, titled "I Want You To Know," but it's their relationship outside of the recording studio that has people talking.
The duo arrived hand in hand at a Golden Globes after party in January. Since then, they have vacationed together and had several dates.
