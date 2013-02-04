Prayer pals! Selena Gomez has found Hollywood's holiest hangout. Insiders tell Us Weekly the singer, 20, attends a Bible study group with a who's who of young celebs -- including Vanessa Hudgens and 90210 hunk Matt Lanter.

Organized by E! correspondent Jason Kennedy, the gang gathers monthly in a Beverly Hills hotel's conference room for coffee and conversation.

Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 18, is also a fan of the spiritual meet-up. Says the source, "Justin's come in before and his mom, Pattie, is a regular."

The former couple reportedly reunited in L.A. over the weekend. Gomez was photographed leaving the "Boyfriend" singer's house the morning of Feb. 2.

For more details on Selena's star-studded bible study group watch this week's Hot Stuff video, as explained by Us Weekly Entertainment Director Ian Drew and special guests the Beekman Boys. In the clip, the reality stars also discuss posing nude in the new book The World According to Wonder.

