She's legal! Selena Gomez celebrated a major milestone on Monday, July 22. The "Slow Down" singer feted her 21st birthday with more than a dozen friends -- including actresses Ashley Benson and Francia Raisa -- at French bistro Bagatelle in West Hollywood. The group of gal pals shared several pictures from the festivities via their official Instagram accounts.

"Thank you to Bagatelle for an amazing birthday," Gomez wrote in one photo caption. "It's a birthday week!" In other pictures, the star -- who wore a white crop top and matching shorts -- posed for a sexy selfie with her Spring Breakers costar Benson, 23, and struck a seductive pose with Raisa, 24, in front of champagne bottles.

"My lil sis is finally 21!" said Raisa, best known for her starring role on ABC Family's Secret Life of the American Teenager. "You know what that means. . .Taco cake!" The meal came courtesy of Jack in the Box, per Gomez's Instagram account.

Gomez's debut solo album, Stars Dance, was released the following day. (Selena Gomez & The Scene -- known for hits like "Naturally" and "Love You Like a Love Song" -- went on hiatus in January 2012.)

"And she beat Jay Z," Benson raved of Gomez's No. 1 hit, "Come & Get It."

Gomez kicked off her birthday celebrations days earlier on Saturday, July 20. Joined by Raisa, Benson, Julianne Hough and Lily Collins, the pop star hit up Beacher's Madhouse in West Hollywood. "They were all wearing little black dresses," a source tells Us Weekly.

"I could not have asked for a better birthday," Gomez tweeted July 22. "This one will be remembered forever."

During her July 21 E! special with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez downplayed her party plans. "I will order a glass of wine. My mom's a red wine kinda gal," she said. Gomez also admitted that "it's fun" to go to Hollywood parties and "meet people," she doesn't go out often. "I like my home a lot," she explained. "Most of the time, I'm by the fire pit with friends."

Taylor Swift wasn't able to make either soiree, but she was certainly there in spirit. "Happy 21st birthday to my friend, and the closest thing I've ever had to a sister, Selena Gomez," she tweeted.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Selena Gomez Celebrates 21st Birthday With Ashley Benson, Francia Raisa