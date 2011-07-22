The celebrity fragrance market may be crowded, but that's not stopping three stars from brewing up new scents.

Selena Gomez, 19, announced that she's launching her first signature scent. "I've been working on my fragrance for almost a year now," she told E! Online. "I'm excited, [because] it's something I'm interested in … I'm already doing the whole process of smelling things and designing it and the campaign and everything, so it'll be fun." Gomez's fragrance is expected to hit stores in the spring of 2012.

Soccer star David Beckham, 36, who welcomed daughter Harper Seven on July 10 with wife Victoria Beckham, is set to debut his new scent David Beckham Homme in September. "[It's] a strategic launch for us and represents getting back to the male roots of the brand, enhancing David as an athlete and an aspirational man and building a new pillar to the David Beckham franchise," Steve Mormoris, senior vice president of global marketing for Coty Beauty told WWD. The scent has notes of citrus, ginger, pine and fiery pepper.

Celine Dion is no perfume rookie, with scent sales to date topping $850 million at retail globally since starting her fragrance franchise in 2003. And the singer, 43, is coming out with another scent called Signature in September. "The fragrance category is all about dreams, and Céline Dion has shown repeatedly that she is an icon who touches people," Marsha Brooks, vice president of global marketing, fragrances, for Coty Beauty told WWD. Dion's latest juice has notes of mimosa blossom, pink lady apple and juicy guava.