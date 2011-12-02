Talk about playing against type!

After dozens of roles in family friendly film and TV comedies, Selena Gomez is ready to tackle a gritty, much more adult project.

PHOTOS: Selena's sexy, grown-up style

The 19-year-old actress has signed on to appear in Spring Breakers from Harmony Korine, the writer behind the dark 90s classic Kids. In the upcoming flick, Gomez stars as a college girl who robs a restaurant with pals in hopes of funding a spring break trip.

PHOTOS: Celebs on vacation

When the friends land in jail, they're bailed out by a drug dealer who wants to put them to work.

PHOTOS: Stars in trouble with the law

"It's a different character than I have ever played before," an "excited" Gomez -- whose last film was the 2011 teen comedy Monte Carlo -- told MTV News. "It's a different kind of vibe I think than people are used to seeing me in. What you're going to see is more raw, I think. It's going to be raw and more about acting."

James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens and Emma Roberts costar in the flick, set for a 2013 release.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly