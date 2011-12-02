Selena Gomez "Excited" About "Raw" New Role in Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers
Talk about playing against type!
After dozens of roles in family friendly film and TV comedies, Selena Gomez is ready to tackle a gritty, much more adult project.
The 19-year-old actress has signed on to appear in Spring Breakers from Harmony Korine, the writer behind the dark 90s classic Kids. In the upcoming flick, Gomez stars as a college girl who robs a restaurant with pals in hopes of funding a spring break trip.
When the friends land in jail, they're bailed out by a drug dealer who wants to put them to work.
"It's a different character than I have ever played before," an "excited" Gomez -- whose last film was the 2011 teen comedy Monte Carlo -- told MTV News. "It's a different kind of vibe I think than people are used to seeing me in. What you're going to see is more raw, I think. It's going to be raw and more about acting."
James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens and Emma Roberts costar in the flick, set for a 2013 release.
