Selena Gomez showed off her lighter side on May 21 while strolling in London. With her face free of makeup and her long hair colored several shades lighter than normal, the "Come & Get It" singer, while still undeniably gorgeous, looked nearly unrecognizable.

Wearing yellow-rimmed sunglasses, a loose black coat, black and white printed pants, and black loafers, the stylish singer, 20, looked diminutive, especially since she was toting a large Apple laptop and an oversized white carry-all.

Gomez's lighter hair color, colored in an ombre style (with the ends much lighter than the rest of the hair), is a new look for Gomez. A source tells Us that Gomez had her locks highlighted at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, CA, on May 12: "She is lighter than she's ever been."

"She wanted to do something new for the Billboard Awards," says the source. "Going lighter is something new for her."

At the award show on May 19, the singer not only debuted her new hair hue, she also reunited (yet again) with beau Justin Bieber. A video at the event captured BFF Taylor Swift sticking her tongue out in disapproval after spotting Gomez and Bieber kissing.

