1. Exclusive: Selena Gomez Hooking Up With Ed Sheeran

Justin who? Justin Bieber's on-again, off-again love, Selena Gomez, has moved on from the pop star with another talented musician -- British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Their matchmaker is none other than Taylor Swift, who's currently touring with Sheeran.

2. Christina Aguilera Bares Toned Midriff, Looks Skinny on The Voice Finale

The diva is back! Though she didn't mentor any contestants during the fourth season of The Voice, Christina Aguilera made a grand return for the NBC hit's June 18 finale. Showing off her estimated 20-pound weight loss in a midriff-baring outfit, the four-time Grammy winner performed her No. 1 hit "Feel This Moment."

3. James Gandolfini Dead: Sopranos Star Dies of Heart Attack at 51

James Gandolfini, the Emmy Award-winning actor best known for his work on HBO's The Sopranos, has died in Italy, HBO confirms. The star is said to have suffered a sudden heart attack while on vacation on Wednesday, June 19. He was 51.

4. Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner Resurface for Froyo After Kim Gives Birth

Two very happy aunts and one overjoyed grandma! Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian joined mom Kris Jenner for a frozen yogurt run at Menchie's in L.A. on Tuesday, June 18 -- the first time the trio have been spotted together since Kim Kardashian gave birth to a daughter over the weekend with love Kanye West at her side.

5. Kate Middleton Baby Birth Announcement: How Royals Will Reveal the News

A simple tweet just won't do for the royal baby. When Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their first child -- whose due date is July 11 -- the royal couple plan to first drop the big news to the world in very old fashioned style.

