Selena Gomez slammed the tabloid rumor mill and online gossip on Thursday, one day after Gossip Cop corrected a false cover story that wrongly claimed she was being forced into rehab.

As Gossip Cop reported, Life & Style alleged Gomez was drinking to excess, with her team supposedly urging her to get treatment for a “relapse.” A rep for the singer-actress exclusively told Gossip Cop the report was untrue. Now Gomez herself is speaking out about the rampant misinformation spread about her.

“Sometimes I get frustrated when I hear lies about who I am. The Internet is meant to keep you ‘updated’ but it just takes old news and freezes it like it’s now,” the star wrote on Instagram. “You have watched me in pain and I’ve owned up to it through my music and actions. I grew up with you.”

Now Gomez, who sought help last year for emotional issues, is “beyond excited to show you the next chapter, the TRUTH.” She continued, “I’ve been keeping so many secrets… I’m reborn in every moment so who knows what I’ll become. As long as I’m happy with me. ” Gomez added the hashtags, “#strongisbeautiful #healthyperspectiveonthemfools.” The caption was accompanied by a photo of her hand touching a cut-out message that read, “I want to CLAIM my own NAME.” See below.

Gomez’s candid post was met with supportive comments from her fans. “Thanks for everything, thank you for your honesty. Do not get bogged down by gossip and rumors. We know who you are and we are proud of you,” wrote one follower. Another said, “Trust us when we read something that is a lie we know it’s a lie! And if one of us reads it and believes it and hates on you because of it well Selena they just were never a fan.”

In addition to fabricated tabloid stories, Gomez was recently bullied online after showing off a curvier figure. As Gossip Cop reported, the star even called out one commenter as “disgusting” after she was told she needed to “work out.” Gomez’s message from Thursday night was also taken as a hint about new music, which she is expected to share this summer, perhaps as early as July.