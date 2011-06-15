She's still a teenager, after all!

When Selena Gomez blamed malnourishment on last week's hospital scare (she was rushed to a facility on Thursday, complaining of headache and stomach pains), some worried whether she was restricting her food intake.

As the 18-year-old explained on Wednesday's Kidd Kraddick radio show in Texas, that wasn't exactly the problem.

"I do eat," the "Monte Carlo" star insisted. "The problem is I don't eat right. I love everything that's possibly not good for me."

Such as? "I love M&M's, Kit Kat, Snickers, Goobers ..."

Filming "Monte Carlo" in Europe didn't keep Justin Bieber's love away from American-style fast food. "I did hang out at KFC a lot."

The starlet's' savior? Her "Supermom!"

"She's definitely shoving vitamins down my mouth and following me around," Gomez gushed, admitting that she's always been a "stubborn kid. So I got to eat whatever I wanted. I have to have creamed spinach or cheese on my broccoli. I have to have something that makes it not healthy."