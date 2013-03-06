Selena Gomez: I will always believe in love

By Chris Gardner

Selena Gomez is single.

But that doesn't mean she's desperately searching for a new boo to replace Justin Bieber. As a matter of fact, the 20-year-old admits she's "not really good at" looking for a new squeeze. Instead, the "Spring Breakers" star is talking to Harper's Bazaar about the benefits of great girlfriends, her father's questionable dining habits and what she learned after a night out with Katy Perry.

On going to Hooters with her Dad:

"My mom and dad had me when they were young. And when I was 7, my dad would go to Hooters to watch Spurs games. But he started noticing that when I would come, with my little pigtails, all the waitresses would be like, 'Hey!' So he ended up half spending time with me but with all those cute girls coming over. And that kind of became our thing."

